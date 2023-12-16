Man dead, child wounded in New Jersey shooting: Prosecutors

A man has died and a child sent to the hospital following a shooting in New Jersey, county prosecutors said.

The 37-year-old man died Saturday afternoon following a shooting in Belleville around 3:15 p.m., officials from the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.

A child wounded in the shooting was transported to a nearby hospital, they said. It was not immediately clear how old the child was or was connection there was between the victims.

The prosecutor's office is leading the investigation into the shooting with assistance from Belleville Police.

There was no further information on any potential suspect.