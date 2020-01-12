Crime and Courts
Greenwich Village

Man Cuffed for Greenwich Village Attack Arrested Again: Police

Eugene Webb, 26, allegedly punched and kicked a 23-year-old woman in Greenwich Village earlier this week, knocking out one of her teeth

By Ken Buffa

What to Know

  • Eugene Webb was arrested for allegedly punching and kicking a 23-year-old woman in Greenwich Village
  • He was released on Friday morning, but was arrested again Friday evening for aggressive panhandling, police said
  • Police say Webb was also responsible for several other random, unprovoked attacks

A homeless man who was arrested and released after allegedly attacking a 23-year-old woman in Greenwich Village has been arrested again, police say. 

Eugene Webb, 26, allegedly punched and kicked a 23-year-old woman in Greenwich Village earlier this week, knocking out one of her teeth, according to police and CBS2, which spoke with the victim.

The NYPD said Webb was also responsible for several other random, unprovoked attacks. Webb was released Friday morning, but arrested again Friday evening for aggressive panhandling on West 10th Street, according to police.

Webb had a glass pipe with K2 in it when he was arrested, police said. As of Sunday, he was being evaluated at a hospital.

His attorney information wasn’t immediately available.

