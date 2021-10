Police say a 35-year-old man died early Saturday morning after riding on the top of a J train as it crossed the Williamsburg Bridge.

The Daily News first reported the man was allegedly "train surfing" on the southbound line around 4:30 a.m. when he fell off the subway car and onto the tracks below.

That's when police say the man was run over by the train on the bridge tracks. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police had not released the man's identity as of 11 a.m.