Man critically injured in early morning Queens home invasion: Police

A man is in critical condition after he was shot during an early morning home invasion in Queens, according to police.

The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, when police said they received a call about a robbery in progress at a home in Kew Gardens Hills, police said. When officers arrived at the scene in the typically quiet neighborhood, they found the victim with at least one gunshot wound.

The victim, a man whose age was not immediately clear, was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries, police said.

Police are now looking for four suspects who fled from the scene. An investigation is ongoing.