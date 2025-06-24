A jury in South Jersey has found a man guilty of murdering a person whose body was found behind a store in 2021, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

After deliberating for two hours on June 19, the jurors found 33-year-old Jimir Wynn, of Mount Holly, guilty of aggravated manslaughter, unlawful possession of a weapon and other related charges.

An investigation into Wynn started on Sept. 7, 2021, when Mount Holly Township Police officers were called to the intersection of Rancocas Road and King Street after a person reported finding a man's body behind Millerie's Market and Deli, officials said.

An autopsy would later reveal that the man, identified as Sean Reynolds, of Brick Township, died after being stabbed multiple times, according to officials.

Investigators explained that they found that Reynolds was with Wynn near Wynn's home on Sept. 6 before he was killed that night.

A sentencing date for Wynn has not been scheduled yet.