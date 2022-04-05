NYC Woman Wakes to Stranger Over Her, Endures Violent Attack After Trying to Chase Him Out

A 49-year-old Queens woman awoke from a nap to find a stranger standing over her bed who threw her against a wall and sexually abused her before running off, cops say. And they think the same man is responsible for a robbery in the same precinct just 30 minutes later.

Both incidents happened a week ago in the middle of the afternoon. In the first case, authorities say a woman was sleeping when she was awoken by the stranger, standing over her with her cellphone in his hand. The woman chased him out of her apartment, but he turned at the last moment and threw her toward the wall.

The suspect pinned the woman's hands so she couldn't move, sexually abused her and ran off. That happened in the area of 188th Street and 64th Avenue in Fresh Meadows. The woman was treated for a knee injury at a hospital and released.

Just a half[-hour later, near 185th Street and 186th Lane, cops say the same man got into a garage through an unlocked back fence gate. He took power tools and a Razor scooter worth about $370 before running away.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect from the garage robbery (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.



