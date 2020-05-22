Brooklyn Bridge Closed While NYPD Retrieves Man Who Climbed to Top

The NYPD deployed teams to retrieve a man they say climbed on top of the Brooklyn Bridge shortly around noon on Friday.

Both directions of traffic across the bridge have been closed until further notice, according to the city's emergency management system.

"A despondent male has scaled the Brooklyn Bridge and is threatening to jump," the NYPD tweeted just after 12:30 p.m.

The department tweeted aerial images of the man on top of the bridge. The NYPD says several of its specialized teams have responded to the scene.

A despondent male has scaled the Brooklyn Bridge and is threatening to jump. #ESU is actively gearing up to rescue the male. #Aviation & #Harbor are providing aerial surveillance and waterside security pic.twitter.com/3hcKGuB4zw — NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) May 22, 2020

Due to police activity, all lanes of the Brooklyn Bridge are closed in both directions. Consider alt routes. Multilingual & ASL link: https://t.co/GpdlTK7FPB. — NYCEM - Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) May 22, 2020

The NYPD still had roughly a dozen officials attempting to make contact and safely bring the man down from the bridge at 2 p.m.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).