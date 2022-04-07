Man Climbing Brooklyn Bridge Cables Rescued by NYPD

A man climbing on cables of the Brooklyn Bridge forced two lanes to be shut down during Thursday's morning rush as rescuers worked to help him down, officials said.

Traffic camera video showed rescuers scaling the higher cables as they worked to reach the man following the 6:30 a.m. call.

The NYPD's Emergency Services Unit responded and established dialogue with him, eventually convincing him to come down out of harm's way.

ADVISORY: Due to a police investigation, two Brooklyn bound lanes of the Brooklyn Bridge are currently closed. Expect traffic and delays in the area. Please use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/TwchKK4buL — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 7, 2022

He was taken into custody without incident and brought to a hospital for evaluation.

If you are in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting 'Home' to 741741.