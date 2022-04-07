Brooklyn Bridge

Man Climbing Brooklyn Bridge Cables Rescued by NYPD

If you are in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting 'Home' to 741741

bk bridge rescue
News 4

A man climbing on cables of the Brooklyn Bridge forced two lanes to be shut down during Thursday's morning rush as rescuers worked to help him down, officials said.

Traffic camera video showed rescuers scaling the higher cables as they worked to reach the man following the 6:30 a.m. call.

The NYPD's Emergency Services Unit responded and established dialogue with him, eventually convincing him to come down out of harm's way.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

He was taken into custody without incident and brought to a hospital for evaluation.

If you are in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting 'Home' to 741741.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Brooklyn BridgeNYPDtraffic
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us