Man Chucks Furniture, Throws Punch in NYC Hate Attack: Cops

Police are looking for a man they say punched a 25-year-old wearing traditional Jewish garb, then broke off a piece of furniture and threw it at him in what they are investigating as an apparent hate crime in Brooklyn this week.

The stranger approached the victim on Martin Luther King Jr. Place shortly after 11:30 a.m. Monday, made an anti-Jewish statement and punched him in the chest.

Cops say he then broke a piece of furniture and threw it at the victim, striking him in the back. The suspect ran off afterward.

The victim complained of pain to his back and chest but refused medical attention at the scene. The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force investigation is ongoing.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspect (above). Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.