Crime and Courts
Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Tessa Majors

Man Charged With Threatening Teen in Barnard Student Killing

"I’m going to search for him myself tonight. Armed and read to fire," the Connecticut man posted on Reddit, according to police

What to Know

  • Barnard College student Tessa Majors was fatally stabbed in a Manhattan park during a botched robbery by three teens on Dec. 11, police say
  • Police say a Connecticut resident posted on Reddit saying he would search for and shoot one of the teens who allegedly stabbed her
  • The Connecticut resident, Trevor Spring, has been charged with making a racist threat online

A Connecticut man who threatened to kill a New York City teen accused of fatally stabbing a Barnard College student has been charged with making a racist threat online.

Police say Trevor Spring, 31, of Mystic, posted the threat Thursday on a Reddit forum about the death of Tessa Majors.

The 18-year-old student from Charlottesville, Virginia was repeatedly stabbed in New York's Morningside Park near the college's campus during a botched robbery by three teens on Dec. 11, police say.

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

car crash 2 hours ago

3 Young Women Killed in Overnight Freeway Wreck in NJ

Washington Heights 35 mins ago

Upper Manhattan Subway Stop Reopens After a Year of Work

“Time to exterminate the real problem," Spring wrote, noting that the teen was black and lived in Harlem. "I’m going to search for him myself tonight. Armed and read to fire. Then the parents are next.”

Forum moderators took down the post, but not before the New York Police Department’s Racially and Ethnically Motivated Extremism Unit spotted it and alerted Connecticut State Police.

Spring turned himself in Friday and was charged with second-degree threatening, a misdemeanor.

State police say he admitted to writing the post but maintained he had no intention of carrying out the attack. Police say they also determined Spring didn't have access to any weapons.

He was released on $5,000 bond and ordered to appear Jan. 3 at New London Superior Court.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Tessa MajorsBarnard Collegeracist threatTrevor Spring
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us