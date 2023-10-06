Man charged with attacking three people with glass bottles in Midtown

A man is in custody Friday charged with assault accused of attacking three people with glass bottles Thursday night, police said.

Michael Howell, 33, is facing felony assault charges after allegedly hitting a 23-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman on the head with a bottle outside the Whole Foods Market near Bryant Park, NYPD officials said. Police said Howell then attacked a 55-year-old woman in the 47-50 St. Rockefeller Center subway station.

All the victims were transported to the hospital with cuts and are expected to recover.