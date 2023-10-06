Midtown

Man charged with attacking three people with glass bottles in Midtown

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man is in custody Friday charged with assault accused of attacking three people with glass bottles Thursday night, police said.

Michael Howell, 33, is facing felony assault charges after allegedly hitting a 23-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman on the head with a bottle outside the Whole Foods Market near Bryant Park, NYPD officials said. Police said Howell then attacked a 55-year-old woman in the 47-50 St. Rockefeller Center subway station.

All the victims were transported to the hospital with cuts and are expected to recover.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Midtown
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us