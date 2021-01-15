crime

Man Charged in Summer Gunpoint Attacks on NYC Cab Drivers

nyc taxi cab wheelchair accessible taxi cab
NBC 4 NY

A man was indicted Thursday on charges alleging he attacked several cab drivers at gunpoint last summer in New York City.

The indictment was returned in Manhattan federal court against Kymahli Lysius.

Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said cab drivers feared for their lives in Brooklyn and Manhattan when Lysius put a gun to the back of their heads before demanding money and fleeing.

Local

Brooklyn 2 hours ago

False Availability Claim Spurs Rush to NYC Vaccine Site

MTA 3 hours ago

7 Hurt After NYC Tandem Bus Veers Off Road, Leaving Front Half Dangling Off Overpass

Authorities said eight robberies and an attempted ninth robbery occurred between July 28 and Aug. 7.

Lysius, 28, of Brooklyn, was arrested last week and has been released to home confinement. A message seeking comment was left with his lawyer.

If convicted of all robbery and firearm charges, he could face life in prison.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

crimeNew York City
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us