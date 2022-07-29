Man Charged in Newark Fire Captain's Overdose Death at Station House

Prosecutors filed charges in the overdose of a New Jersey fire department captain found dead in his firehouse back in January.

Newark Fire Captain Carlos Rivera was discovered unresponsive the morning of Jan. 15 inside the firehouse on Park 15, county prosecutors said. A second man, a retired firefighter, was found unconscious alongside the captain.

Both were transported to University Hospital, where the captain was pronounced dead.

Eliasel Biaz, 42, was arrested and charged with distribution and causing a drug-induced death. Attorney information for the Kearny man was not immediately known.

“Essex County leads the state in drug overdoses. Given those numbers, it is important we fully investigate these cases and charge the perpetrators with strict liability homicide when appropriate,’’ Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens said.