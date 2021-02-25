Man Burned With Clothing Iron in Hours-Long NYC Home Invasion Nightmare

Police are looking for a pair of suspects who allegedly posed as plumbers to gain entry into a Bronx apartment earlier this week, where they tied up two men, demanded money and attacked both over the course of the all-night terror.

One was burned with a hot clothing iron to the back during the hours-long attack.

The 28- and 35-year-old victims were in an apartment near East 227th Street and Barnes Avenue around 3 p.m. Monday when the two strangers knocked on the door. They said they were there to fix the plumbing.

Once they were allowed inside, the fake plumbers flashed a gun and tied up the victims while demanding cash, officials said. The assault continued relentlessly overnight, officials say. At one point, the two suspects fell asleep and the 28-year-old victim who had been burned with the iron managed to escape. He ran from the home and reported the home invasion to the police.

By the time authorities got there, neither the suspects, nor the second victim, were still at the location. It's not clear if authorities believe that 35-year-old victim was taken by the suspects, went his own way or had some other role in the case.

The 28-year-old victim was treated at a hospital for his injuries. A cellphone and $2,000 cash were reported stolen.

Police released a surveillance image of the suspects (above). Anyone with information about them is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-80--577-TIPS.