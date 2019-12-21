Crime and Courts
arson

Man Broke In, Set Fires at Dorm as Students Slept: FDNY

Suspect Peter Weyand, 33, was awaiting arraignment Saturday after being arrested on arson and other charges

fdny-firetruck

What to Know

  • A man broke into a dorm at Yeshiva University and set fires using matches intended for lighting a menorah, the FDNY said
  • No one was injured by the fires early Friday, and officials said there was no indication the episode was a hate crime
  • The suspect, Peter Weyand, was arrested on arson and other charges, officials said

A man broke into a dormitory at a Jewish university and set fires, using matches intended for lighting a Hanukkah menorah, the fire commissioner said.

No one was injured by the fires early Friday at a Yeshiva University dorm in Manhattan. Fire department officials said there was no indication the episode was a hate crime.

Suspect Peter Weyand, 33, was awaiting arraignment Saturday after being arrested on arson and other charges. It was unclear whether he has a lawyer who can comment on the charges. No telephone number could immediately be found for his family.

Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said Weyand set three separate fires at the dorm as students slept around 4 a.m. Friday. The blazes were quickly extinguished.

The fire department released surveillance video of a man kicking out part of a glass door to the lobby and then crawling through it, briefly picking up a front-desk phone and continuing into the building. The video doesn't show the fires.

