Man Bitten During Attack and Robbery at Lower Manhattan Subway Station: Police

A man was bitten during an early morning attack and robbery by a stranger while she was waiting for the subway at a lower Manhattan station, according to police.

The incident occurred just before 4 a.m. on Tuesday at the Rector Street station along the 1 line, police said. As the 24-year-old victim was on the southbound platform, another man came up to him and punched him in the face.

The attacker (pictured above) then bit the victim in the hand before taking his cellphone and wallet, according to police. He took off from the station.

The victim did not require medical attention.

Anyone with information in regard to the incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.