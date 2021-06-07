Crime and Courts

New York City

Stranger Grabs Woman's Throat, Tries to Rape Her on Manhattan Sidewalk: Cops

Stranger Grabs Woman's Throat, Tries to Rape Her on Manhattan Sidewalk

Police are searching for a man who attempted to rape a 27-year-old on a New York City street over the weekend.

Authorities say the woman was walking along 33rd Street in Midtown Manhattan around 7 a.m. Saturday when the suspect approached her from behind and grabbed her throat with both hands. The man then pushed the victim against a storefront gate, pulled down his pants and attempted to rape her.

Fortunately, the woman was able to break free from the man's grip and he ran off, according to police.

The victim sustained a minor abrasion to her head, police said, and first responders treated her at the scene.

Police on Sunday released an image of the attempted rape suspect and asked anyone with information to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

