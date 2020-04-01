Man Attempts ‘Suicide by Cop’ After Purported Coronavirus Diagnosis

A man claiming to have both the coronavirus and other underlying health issues pulled a weapon on police Wednesday morning hoping to commit "suicide by cop," the NYPD said.

According to the NYPD, the man called 911 this morning saying he'd tested positive yesterday and wanted to be shot. On encountering the 55-year-old man in his Bronx residence, police found him with what turned out to be a black powder pistol.

Officers fired nine times, hitting the man in the hip and back, after he advanced on them with the gun and defied orders to drop his weapon and stop moving.

The man survived the shooting; it's not clear if he actually has the coronavirus.

This is a developing story.