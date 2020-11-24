Man Attempted to Rape 14-Year-Old Girl in Brooklyn Building: Police

Police are searching for a man who attempted to rape a young in a New York City building over the weekend.

Authorities say the 14-year-old victim was waiting in the hallway of a building on Foster Avenue in Brooklyn when the suspect approached her and exposed his genitals.

The young girl tried to run away but the man grabbed her, knocking her to the ground, and covered her mouth, police said. The victim continued to resist until the man eventually fled and took off on a moped.

The victim was not physically injured, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).