Man attacked, stabbed on 4 train in the Bronx

A man is recovering in the hospital Tuesday morning after being attacked on a subway train in the Bronx, the NYPD said.

Police said the attack happened on a northbound no. 4 train around 3 a.m. at 138th Street and Grand Concourse.

The victim, 45, suffered stab wounds to the upper chest, but was alert and conscious, according to the NYPD. He reported the stabbing to the booth operator at the station.

The man was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police said it's unclear what led up to the incident and do not have a description of a possible suspect.