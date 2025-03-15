Man arrested for spray-painting swastikas on person's lawn in Connecticut: PD

A man has been arrested after he allegedly defaced a person's lawn using red spray paint in Woodbridge.

Authorities were called to the area of Johnson Road and Pease Road around 9:15 p.m. on Thursday.

The police department said a man in his 30s is accused of vandalizing someone's lawn with several signs saying "We Stand With America."

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Police said he man also spray-painted racist language and allegedly drew several swastikas.

Authorities said the man faces charges including intimidation based on bigotry or bias, criminal mischief, trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

He was held on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 27.