Man arrested for spray-painting swastikas on person's lawn in Connecticut: PD

A man has been arrested after he allegedly defaced a person's lawn using red spray paint in Woodbridge.
Authorities were called to the area of Johnson Road and Pease Road around 9:15 p.m. on Thursday.
The police department said a man in his 30s is accused of vandalizing someone's lawn with several signs saying "We Stand With America."
Police said he man also spray-painted racist language and allegedly drew several swastikas.
Authorities said the man faces charges including intimidation based on bigotry or bias, criminal mischief, trespassing and disorderly conduct.
He was held on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 27.