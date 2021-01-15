Man Arrested on Murder Charge in Bizarre Queens Case

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on murder and weapons charges in the death of a 72-year-old man who shares his last name -- and was found dead in a Queens bathroom with possible stab wounds early Thursday. Three other people were found unconscious in the living room after possibly being poisoned.

Jaimie Walker was taken into custody at the scene on Hempstead Avenue in Queens Village. Officers found him acting erratically when they responded to a 911 call around 6:30 a.m. from a man saying he had killed his father.

That man, identified as Loandows Walker, was the victim found in the bathroom. Three unconscious people-- a 70-year-old woman, a 31-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman -- in the living room with no visible injuries, police said.

All three of the unresponsive people were taken to a hospital in critical condition. Sources familiar with the investigation say all the victims are related. Detectives are waiting on toxicology reports to determine what may have sickened them.

Video posted to the Citizen app showed an extensive response of fire trucks and ambulances. Police say their investigation is ongoing.

It wasn't immediately clear if Jaimie Walker had an attorney.

