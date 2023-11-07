Man arrested for shooting mother of his child in Brooklyn: Police

An alleged shooter was arrested after police said that he opened fire on the mother of his child on a Brooklyn street.

The shots were fired just before 11 a.m. on Bond Street in Boerum Hill, according to police, who said a man on an electric bike pulled out a firearm and shot once. Investigators said the victim was struck by a bullet in her left arm; she was taken to the hospital, where she was expected to survive.

Police made an arrest shortly after the shooting, though the suspect's name and the charges against him have not yet been released. The alleged gunman was taken into custody near Bergen Street and Washington Avenue. It was not immediately clear if he still had the electric bike with him at the time.

Detectives told NBC New York that the man is the father of the victim's child. Those who live in the area said the shooting was upsetting but not overly surprising.

Attorney information for the suspect was not immediately clear.