Man Arrested for Shooting Manhattan Tourist in Back Over $1: Cops

A 36-year-old Manhattan man has been arrested on charges including attempted murder and assault in the shooting of a Danish tourist walking the streets of the Upper West Side over the weekend, authorities said Tuesday.

Hayles Narada is also accused of reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon in the gunfire that wounded the tourist as he headed back to his Amsterdam Avenue hostel after leaving a party early Sunday.

Police sources have said bullets flew after Narada asked the tourist for a dollar. The tourist said he didn't have any money and kept walking. Then he ended up shot in the back, sources said.

The tourist was taken to a hospital and was expected to be OK.

It wasn't immediately clear if Narada had obtained an attorney.