Upper West Side

Man Arrested for Shooting Manhattan Tourist in Back Over $1: Cops

The 31-year-old victim was shot on the Upper West Side earlier this week

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 36-year-old Manhattan man has been arrested on charges including attempted murder and assault in the shooting of a Danish tourist walking the streets of the Upper West Side over the weekend, authorities said Tuesday.

Hayles Narada is also accused of reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon in the gunfire that wounded the tourist as he headed back to his Amsterdam Avenue hostel after leaving a party early Sunday.

Police sources have said bullets flew after Narada asked the tourist for a dollar. The tourist said he didn't have any money and kept walking. Then he ended up shot in the back, sources said.

The tourist was taken to a hospital and was expected to be OK.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It wasn't immediately clear if Narada had obtained an attorney.

This article tagged under:

Upper West Side
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us