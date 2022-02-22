Man Arrested for Shooting, Killing Woman and Her Dog on Brooklyn Street: Police

Police arrested a man who shot and killed a woman and her pit bull as they walked on a Brooklyn street.

Namel Colon was arrested on Tuesday, and the 36-year-old faces murder and weapons possession charges for the January 2 shooting in Bedford-Stuyvesant that left Jennifer Ynoa dead.

The NYPD said Ynoa, also 36, was walking her dog near Dekalb and Franklin Avenue before 9:45 p.m. when surveillance video showed a gunman chase her into a smoke shop before opening fire.

Another camera angle on the street captured the shooter flee to a red four-door sedan parked on the street. He hopped into the driver's seat and took off.

Ynoa, who lived on the block where the gunfire erupted, was shot in the head and transported to Brooklyn Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her dog, Blue, died at the scene, police said.

Law enforcement sources said that they don't believe Ynoa was the intended target of the shooting, however.