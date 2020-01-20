Bedford-Stuyvesant

Man Arrested for Shooting His Mom in the Face: NYPD

A woman has died after her son shot her in the face at point-blank range in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn, police say.

Cops responded to a scene at the Sumner Houses near Park Avenue and Broadway about 8 p.m. Monday night. The Sumner Houses are a NYCHA development.

The woman was taken to Woodhull Hospital but was declared dead on arrival. Police said the woman's son has been arrested for allegedly shooting his mom.

Her name has not yet been released.

