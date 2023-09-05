Man arrested after biting officer breaking up brawl at Long Island wedding: Police

A man was arrested after allegedly biting an officer who was trying to break up a brawl at a wedding on Long Island.

Police said they were called to the Flowerfield Celebrations catering business on Mills Pond Road in Saint James around 7:45 p.m. Monday after a fight broke out during a wedding at the venue. When officers arrived, they found multiple scuffles had started among the more than 100 guests at the celebration.

Cops from a number of different departments and precincts were called to restore order at the scene. Just as everything was appearing to calm down, Justize Murphy bit an officer on the arm and shoved another, according to Suffolk County police.

The 22-year-old Murphy, of Mastic Beach, was charged with 2nd-degree assault. He is expected to be arraigned later on Tuesday.

There was also another man, Qeywon Wilson, who was charged with obstructing another officer who was trying to break up the fighting.

It was not clear how bad the officer was injured, or what had sparked the brawls in the first place. An investigation is ongoing.