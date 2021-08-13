Man Arrested After Allegedly Trespassing Inside Taylor Swift's Tribeca Building

Someone knew he was trouble when he walked in.

A man who has professed his love for Taylor Swift for years on social media was arrested Friday after police said he was getting caught trespassing inside the singer's New York City apartment building.

A security officer reported spotting a man inside the Tribeca building, police said. When officers arrived, the man, identified as Patrick Nissen, was found in the building's entryway without permission.

The 28-year-old Nebraska resident was charged with second-degree criminal trespassing.

A Twitter account believed to be Nissen's mentions Swift a number times, dating back to 2013, when he said he hoped to meet the singer "in a coffee shop." The bio also reads in part that Swift "is one of those people I feel like I could connect with and fall in love with."

In a Jan. 2014 tweet directed at the singer, Nissen said "I really just want to talk to you straight up you outta hook me up with your number." The following year he tweeted about her again, saying "Trying to be faithful after all I've been through I love @taylorswift13 she needs to come get me. I'm breaking down and freaking out."

On Aug. 1, Nissen posted on his Instagram page a photo of the cover of Swift's 2017 album, "Reputation," along with a picture of himself, captioning the post "We still in this."