Man and Woman Stabbed in Separate, Unprovoked Hell's Kitchen Attacks: Police

Two people were stabbed just a few minutes — and a few blocks — apart in Manhattan, and police believe that the same man is responsible for both knifings.

Both victims were in Hell's Kitchen along 10th Avenue when they were stabbed Wednesday evening, according to police. The first stabbing occurred around 7:20 p.m., as a 28-year-old man was near West 50th Street. Police said he was stabbed in the back with an unknown object.

About a half hour later, around 7:50 p.m., a 27-year-old woman was stabbed in the chest while on West 47th Street.

The two victims, neither of whom were tourists, were taken to Roosevelt Hospital, where they are expected to survive. Police said that both attacks were unprovoked.

The suspect, a man believed to be in his 40s wearing a yellow plaid shirt and tan shorts, was taken into custody later in the evening. It was not immediately clear what charges he might face.

An investigation is ongoing.