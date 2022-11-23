Man and Woman Hurt in Double Slashing on Union Square Subway Station Platform: Police

A man and a woman were both injured in a double slashing at the Union Square subway station in Manhattan, according to police.

The violence broke out just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on the L line platform, police said. While it was unclear what led up to the incident, a woman was slashed once in the face and a man was cut multiple times to the head.

Both victims were taken to Bellevue Hospital, according to police, and both are expected to survive.

The suspect took off immediately after. It was not known whether the victims and suspect knew each other or any other circumstances leading up to the slashings.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

No arrests have yet been made. An investigation is ongoing.