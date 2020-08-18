social distancing

Man Allegedly Threatens to Shoot Up NY Kids' Camp Over Social Distancing Violation

Nicola Pelle, 58, was taken into custody Monday evening, officials said; he faces charges including making a terroristic threat

A Long Island man has been arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot people at a local children's camp over a social distancing complaint, authorities say.

The suspect, 58-year-old Nicola Pelle of Inwood, called cops Monday evening to report a violation at the Yeshiva Ketana of Long Island children’s camp. While police were en route, Pelle called again and threatened to get a gun and shoot people at the camp if cops didn't arrive, Nassau County officials allege.

He was arrested without incident. Cops later found him in possession of a valid Nassau County pistol permit, five handguns and rifles and shotguns, including two assault weapons. All weapons were seized as evidence, cops said.

Pelle was charged with making a terroristic threat, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm. He is expected to be arraigned in Mineola court later Tuesday. It wasn't clear if he had retained an attorney.

