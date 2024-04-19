Bronx

Cops looking for suspect who set man on fire during Bronx brawl

By NBC New York Staff

Fire
Getty Images

A man was intentionally set on fire during a fight in the Bronx late Thursday night, according to police and fire officials.

Emergency officials responded to the scene around 11:15 p.m. near East 159th Street and Van Cortlandt Avenue. Police said the two men involved in the dispute, 39 and 45 years old, knew each other.

According to cops, the older man tossed rubbing alcohol onto the 39-year-old before lighting a match. The man went up in flames, eventually suffering burns across his face and head. He was transported to Harlem Hospital by medics.

Police said two other men reportedly suffered minor burns; it wasn't immediately clear how they were involved.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The suspected fire starter ran off on foot. The NYPD did not have a description of the assailant.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Bronx
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Solar Eclipse Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us