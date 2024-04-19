Cops looking for suspect who set man on fire during Bronx brawl

A man was intentionally set on fire during a fight in the Bronx late Thursday night, according to police and fire officials.

Emergency officials responded to the scene around 11:15 p.m. near East 159th Street and Van Cortlandt Avenue. Police said the two men involved in the dispute, 39 and 45 years old, knew each other.

According to cops, the older man tossed rubbing alcohol onto the 39-year-old before lighting a match. The man went up in flames, eventually suffering burns across his face and head. He was transported to Harlem Hospital by medics.

Police said two other men reportedly suffered minor burns; it wasn't immediately clear how they were involved.

The suspected fire starter ran off on foot. The NYPD did not have a description of the assailant.