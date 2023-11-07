Man accused of shooting Queens woman over relative's unpaid debt to ‘settle score'

What to Know A Massachusetts man is facing numerous charges after allegedly shooting a 45-year-old woman in Queens over her relative's unpaid financial debt, the local district attorney's office said.

A Massachusetts man is facing numerous charges after allegedly shooting a 45-year-old woman in Queens over her relative's unpaid financial debt, the local district attorney's office said.

Minliang Zheng, 50, of Pope Street in Quincy, Massachusetts, was arraigned Thursday on a four-count indictment charging him with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, assault in the second degree and criminal possession of a firearm, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said.

If convicted, Zheng faces up to 15 years in prison. He is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 21. Attorney information was not immediately known.

The charges stem from a chain of events that started to unfold on Feb. 26, Katz said.

According to the charges, it was on that day that a man approached a 57-year-old woman at her Flushing home saying that a male relative of hers owed him money and that if he didn't receive his money, someone from her family would get hurt.

Allegedly, after this threat, cellphone records show that Zheng was near the woman's house on numerous days, staying in the area for hours at a time.

According to the charges, surveillance video from March 19, at around 10:30 a.m., shows a van registered to Zheng near the woman's house and later followed the woman's 45-year-old sister as she left the house and drove to different locations near her home in Oakland Gardens.

Hours later, at 12:30 p.m., the woman was loading laundry into her car in front of her home when Zheng allegedly got out of his van and approached her, demanding money and saying something along the line of, "The boss said to get the money," before shooting her in the leg, according to the district attorney's office.

Surveillance video shows the woman crawling into the driver's side of her vehicle and attempting to evade Zheng by closing the door, which Zheng apparently grabbed, pulled it open and told the woman, he would shoot her entire family before leaving.

Zheng allegedly fled to Massachusetts where he was arrested Aug. 8. He was extradited to New York Thursday.

"The defendant shot the victim simply to settle a score," Katz said. "In this case, fortunately, the victim survived and the defendant will now be held accountable. We thank the Massachusetts law enforcement community for helping to bring the defendant in to face justice.”