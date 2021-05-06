Man Accused of Murdering 1-Year-Old Boy in Stroller During NYC Family Gathering

A 25-year-old Brooklyn man has been arrested on three counts of murder, including with depraved indifference, in a summer 2020 shooting that killed a 1-year-old boy who had been sitting in his stroller, police said Thursday.

Dashawn Austin also is charged with attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment and other crimes in the July 12, 2020 shooting that claimed the life of little Davell Gardner.

Authorities had said two men walked up to a family gathering on Madison Street in Bed-Stuy before midnight that day and someone started shooting from across Raymond Bush Park. Gardner was shot in the stomach. He later died at a hospital.

The Rev. Al Sharpton joined Gardner's family last year in laying the boy to rest at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Sharpton also delivered a eulogy at the funeral service for the baby who was among four people shot. The others survived.

"If you can look at a baby and not stop gun violence, you are not worth anything to anybody," Sharpton said.

"My son is gone... don't have anyone pulling on me saying daddy," Davell Gardner, Sr. said at the time of the funeral.

The boy’s family wrote in the funeral program that Gardner “smiled and showed his dimples with a sparkle in his eyes.” They said he “is in heaven and he’s the family guardian angel. He will never be forgotten.”

The toddler's tiny casket was decorated with cartoon characters and flanked by floral arrangements. A teddy bear and Elmo toy sat on top.

The shooting happened amid of period of increased gun violence around New York City. More than twice the number of shootings was recorded that week over the same time period last year.

Addressing the senseless shooting in an interview with Sharpton a short time after it happened, Mayor Bill de Blasio said, "I've seen a lot of really troubling things in seven years now as Mayor, but a 1-year-old killed on a playground, and when I talked to his mom the next day, I mean the shock and the pain in her face and the tears streaming down her face."

"We cannot make the mistake of the past – send in more and more officers without an attempt to actually work with the people whose community it is," the mayor said.

The NYPD's shooting database logged 43 shootings the week of Gardner's killing, compared to 13 last year - that's a 231 percent increase. The department says five people were killed in those shootings compared with 10 last year.

News 4 obtained data from the NYPD on shootings in New York City between January 1 and July 12 that reflect a 70 percent increase over the same period last year. One hundred fifteen victims of shootings this year have died - that's up from 69 victims in the same six-month period last year.