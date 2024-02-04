Man, 83, walking Brooklyn crosswalk critically injured by hit-and-run driver: NYPD

The search is on for the driver of a dark-colored sedan who plowed into an 83-year-old man in Brooklyn, leaving him in critical condition.

Police said the hit-and-run happened Saturday afternoon in Park Slope at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Union Street. The older pedestrian was walking through the crosswalk when the sedan driver came barreling down the street around 2:30 p.m.

Investigators said the driver of the sedan was going west on Union Street when they hit the man and kept going down the road. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The violent hit-and-run incident came two days after a woman was killed walking in a crosswalk in Jackson Heights, Queens. Police are still trying to track down the driver of the speeding SUV in that fatality.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Neighbors back in Park Slope concerned about the incident and hoping the 83-year-old victim makes a full recovery. A handful of people in the vicinity of the crash had tried to help the man.

"We go over there to check him, he was bleeding. A lot of people called 911, us too, and tried to help," a woman working nearby told News 4.