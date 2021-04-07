Man, 77, Shoved to Ground, Woman Has Hair Grabbed in Latest Possible NYC Asian Attacks

The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating another two potential attacks on Asian victims in Brooklyn, including a case Monday where a 77-year-old man was shoved to the ground as he looked at a vegetable stand, officials say.

The man was checking out a stand in front of J&R NY Supermarket on Avenue U in Sheepshead Bay around 11:15 a.m. that day when a stranger walked up, pushed him to the ground and walked away without saying a words, cops say.

The victim suffered some bruising to his arm but refused medical attention at the scene.

In the other attack, which was around 7:45 a.m. March 22 in Midwood, a man walked up to a 32-year-old Asian woman and grabbed her by the hair. The two were seen struggling on surveillance video as he held his grip. Eventually, he let her go and walked away, along Kings Highway. No words were exchanged in that case either. That victim also refused medical attention at the scene.

No arrests have been made in either case. Anyone with information on the attacks is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Hate crimes against Asian Americans have been up in New York City and across the nation in recent weeks. On Tuesday, two doormen who allegedly witnessed a brutal beating of a 65-year-old Asian American woman in midtown Manhattan last month and did nothing to help were fired, their former employer said.