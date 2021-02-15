Man, 65, and 6-Year-Old Boy Killed in Overnight Queens House Fire: Police

A 65-year-old man and 6-year-old boy were killed in an overnight house fire in Queens, police and fire officials confirmed Monday morning.

The fire started around 1:15 a.m. Monday in East Flushing. Police and fire responded to a 911 call for a fire in the two-story residence on 157th Street.

The older man and young boy were found unconscious and unresponsive, according to police. Both were pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

A second 6-year-old boy was discovered inside the home and rushed to Jacobi Medical Center with serious burns to his body. He was stable at last check.

The fire was placed under control roughly one hour later.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries and were transported to local hospitals, the department said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.