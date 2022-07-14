Man, 62, Accused of Raping, Trafficking Runaway 14-Year-Old Girl He Met in NYC: DA

What to Know A 62-year-old man is accused of raping and trafficking a 14-year-old runaway girl he met at New York Penn Station, according to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Glen Johnson was charged with sex trafficking of a child, rape in the first and second degrees, and criminal sex act in the second degree, Bragg said.

The charges against Johnson stem from a series of events that started on March 9, according to the district attorney.

Citing court documents and statements made on the record in court, Bragg's office said that it was on that day that Johnson came across a 14-year-old girl at New York Penn Station who had taken an Amtrak to Manhattan after running away from her home.

According to the court documents, Johnson offered to take care of her and convinced her to go with him, and then forcibly raped her. The following day, Johnson allegedly took the girl to a Manhattan alley were multiple men raped her, with one paying Johnson later.

Subsequently, according to court documents, Johnson brought the girl back to Penn Station, where Amtrak police officers recognized the child from a missing persons flyer and intervened. Although Johnson left, he was later arrested following an investigation by prosecutors and the NYPD.

Attorney information for Johnson was not immediately known.