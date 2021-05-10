Upstate New York

Man, 3-Year-Old Son Die After Kayak Flips on Lake Champlain

Willsboro Bay of Lake Champlain
Getty Images

An upstate New York man and his 3-year-old son died after their kayak overturned on Lake Champlain, state police said Monday.

Patrick Wells, 28, and his son Beckett Wells were on a single-person kayak near the Willsboro Bay boat launch on Friday afternoon when the craft overturned. Both were found in the water unresponsive, according to police.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police said the deaths of the two Willsboro residents were accidental. Investigators did not know why the kayak overturned.

News

Coronavirus 7 hours ago

FDA Permits Use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID Vaccine in Kids Ages 12 to 15

Essex County 6 hours ago

4 Hospitalized After Deck Collapse at New Jersey Home

An autopsy completed Monday determined Patrick Wells drowned due to hypothermia and cold water exposure.

Life vests were found near the victims in the water. Investigators were unsure if they were being worn before the kayak overturned, police said.

The investigation was ongoing.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Upstate New York
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us