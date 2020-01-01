Crime and Courts
homicide

Man, 29, Found Shot Dead on New Year’s Day: NYPD

The man had gunshot wounds to his neck and head, the NYPD said

nypd cop car 21

What to Know

  • A 29-year-old man was found shot to death in the Bronx Wednesday morning, police said
  • The man had gunshot wounds to his neck and head and was pronounced dead inside a Bronx River Houses apartment
  • No one has been arrested in connection with his death; an investigation is ongoing

A 29-year-old man was found shot to death in the Bronx on New Year’s Day, the NYPD said. 

Police found the man unconscious and unresponsive inside a Bronx River Houses apartment building on East 174th Street in Soundview around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. 

The man, who had gunshot wounds to his neck and head, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name wasn’t immediately released. 

No one had been arrested in connection with his death as of Wednesday afternoon. An investigation is ongoing. 

