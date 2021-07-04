Man, 28, Found Dead in New York City Elevator Shaft

A 28-year-old man was pronounced dead Saturday after being found unconscious and unresponsive inside a New York City elevator shaft.

Police discovered the man between the 1st and 2nd floors of a building located in the Chinatown section of the city at around 1:45 p.m. Emergency medical personnel later declared the man dead at the scene.

His name was not released, pending notification of family members.

The New York Post reported that the man was discovered in a freight elevator shaft. Emergency crews had to use a circular saw to cut through a shared wall in a restaurant located in the same building to remove the body.

Police said no arrests have been made and the man's death remains under investigation.