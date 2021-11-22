Malikah Shabazz

Malcolm X's Daughter, Malikah Shabazz, Found Dead In Her Brooklyn Home: Police Officials

The city's medical examiner responded to the scene, and said the incident was not deemed suspicious; A cause of death has yet to be determined

By Jonathan Dienst

Malcolm X's daughters Ilyasah (R) and Malikah (L)
Bilgin S Sasmaz/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Malikah Shabazz, the daughter of civil rights activist Malcolm X, was found dead inside her Brooklyn home Monday evening, according to two senior police officials.

The 56-year-old Shabazz was found unconscious and unresponsive inside her home on East 28th Street in Midwood just before 4:30 p.m., the police officials told NBC New York. She was later pronounced dead.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The city's medical examiner responded to the scene, and said the incident was not deemed suspicious. A cause of death has yet to be determined.

This article tagged under:

Malikah Shabazzmalcolm x
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us