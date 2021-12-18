Malcolm X's Daughter, Malikah Shabazz, Died of Natural Causes: Medical Examiner

Malikah Shabazz, the daughter of civil rights activist Malcolm X, died inside her Brooklyn home last month from natural causes, the city's medical examiner ruled.

The 56-year-old Shabazz was found unconscious and unresponsive Nov. 22 inside her home on East 28th Street in Midwood just before 4:30 p.m., police officials told NBC New York.

"This is a natural death of undetermined cause and there is no suspicion of foul play," the medical examiner's office announced Friday. At the time of her death, the medical examiner said the incident was not deemed suspicious.

Shabazz, one of twins and one of six siblings, was born after their father was slain.

Her death came less than a week after two of Malcolm X's convicted killers were exonerated following decades of doubt about who was responsible for the civil rights icon’s death.

In reaction to Shabazz's sudden death, the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., Bernice King, wrote: "I’m deeply saddened by the death of #MalikahShabazz. My heart goes out to her family, the descendants of Dr. Betty Shabazz and Malcolm X."