Malikah Shabazz

Malcolm X's Daughter, Malikah Shabazz, Died of Natural Causes: Medical Examiner

The 56-year-old's manner of death was from natural causes, the medical examiner ruled

By Jonathan Dienst

Getty Images

Malikah Shabazz, the daughter of civil rights activist Malcolm X, died inside her Brooklyn home last month from natural causes, the city's medical examiner ruled.

The 56-year-old Shabazz was found unconscious and unresponsive Nov. 22 inside her home on East 28th Street in Midwood just before 4:30 p.m., police officials told NBC New York.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

"This is a natural death of undetermined cause and there is no suspicion of foul play," the medical examiner's office announced Friday. At the time of her death, the medical examiner said the incident was not deemed suspicious.

Shabazz, one of twins and one of six siblings, was born after their father was slain.

News

omicron 4 hours ago

Vaccinate Against Variants: NY Opening 40 New Pop-Up Sites After Breaking Case Record

Jamaica 2 hours ago

Gunman Wanted for Killing Woman Outside Her Queens Home Caught on Video

Her death came less than a week after two of Malcolm X's convicted killers were exonerated following decades of doubt about who was responsible for the civil rights icon’s death.

In reaction to Shabazz's sudden death, the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., Bernice King, wrote: "I’m deeply saddened by the death of #MalikahShabazz. My heart goes out to her family, the descendants of Dr. Betty Shabazz and Malcolm X."

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Malikah Shabazzmalcolm x
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us