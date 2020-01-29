traffic

Major Truck Accident Snarls Up Traffic on New Jersey Highway

Chopper 4

An accident involving multiple trucks has snarled-up traffic in a New Jersey highway.

The incident took place around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday on I-95 in Milltown, located in Middlesex County.

New Jersey State Police tell News 4 that two box trucks and two tractor trailers going southbound were involved.

Chopper 4 was over the accident where at least two box trucks, a tractor trailer and a car carrier could be seen. The cabin of the tractor trailer appeared completely destroyed and one of the box trucks appeared overturned.

Authorities could be seen canvassing the area and cleanup crews worked the scene as long line of vehicles were backed up on the highway due to the accident. It appears that one lane remained opened to allow traffic to pass through.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.

