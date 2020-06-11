Major Retailers on NYC’s Iconic 5th Ave Reopen; Small Stores Struggle to Keep Shoppers on Curb

What to Know All of New York is in some phase of reopening; Gov. Andrew Cuomo has shifted his focus from reopening metrics to testing ones in an effort to better target viral hotspots and identify new ones before they emerge

New York City hopes to be able to reach Phase II by early July; the mayor's office has already released a comprehensive outdoor dining plan to help provide restaurants with more temporary al fresco space

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says his state will enter Stage 2 on Monday, opening up outdoor dining and in-person retail. He lifted the stay-at-home order in place since March on Tuesday

Some of the biggest names in luxury retail reopen for business (curbside pickup, anyway) Thursday along Manhattan's iconic Fifth Avenue, delaying their starts for a few days to pull plywood off storefronts hit by looting last week.

Saks, Wempe, Tiffany & Co. and Louis Vuitton, within the Fifth Avenue Association District, are now open for curbside pickup and other services, joining Cartier and Valentino, which opened a day earlier. A number of stores remain shut down, concerned about paying rent while customer traffic remains low.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said earlier this week he understood that some stores didn't find Phase I, which the city entered Monday, to be the optimal time to open. He said many are looking to Phase II, which is when he says he thinks "retail will really come alive in New York City." Phase II opens up in-person shopping with restrictions like social distancing and facial covering mandates. It also opens up outdoor dining, which hundreds of restaurants did when Long Island took that next step earlier this week. De Blasio says the city could get there in early July.

At the same time some stores appear a bit hesitant, others have grown impatient to get back to business, jumping ahead of bit of what is supposed to be a methodical emergence from coronavirus lockdown. At least a dozen customers were seen perusing racks of women’s clothing inside Mini-Max in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood on Wednesday.

Mutali Sing, owner of J&M Sneaker, stood at his shop’s door and encouraged customers to call ahead for curbside pickup, but said he’s had trouble enforcing the policy. “Once they see you are open, they think you are open like normal, like you can walk in and do the browsing,” he said.

That's most definitely not the case, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says. He has relied upon individual business owners to enforce the guidelines. What will make New York's reopening work safely, Cuomo says, is to do it by the book.

"This is not a reckless reopening," the governor said earlier this week. "This is not opinion. This is not politics. This is data and science."

With all 10 New York regions in some phase of reopening, and some looking to enter Phase III in just a few days, Cuomo has shifted his team's focus to hone in on viral hotspots and identifying new potential clusters before they emerge.

On Tuesday, the state launched a new dashboard that tracks the number of tests conducted and the percentage of positive results across the 10 regions on a day-to-day basis. It also breaks down those metrics by county, helping the state hone in on continuing viral hotspots like the 10 recently identified in New York City.

According to that dashboard, 1.5 percent of 27,639 people in New York City tested Tuesday, which reflects the state's latest data, were positive, though the Bronx and Queens had higher positivity rates compared with the other boroughs. That compares with a 59 percent positivity rate at the peak of the crisis. Mayor Bill de Blasio still considers New York City to be in a moderate state of virus transmission with hundreds of new cases each day. He expects it to lower by fall.

De Blasio has rolled out mobile testing trucks in the hardest-hit communities and the state has added nearly a dozen new testing sites in those neighborhoods recently. More than 240 free testing sites are open across the five boroughs.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

With all of New York state in some phase of reopening, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is shifting his focus to monitoring test results on a daily basis across each region to identify potential hotspots before they emerge. Here's the latest tracking data by region. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

It's too early to tell if the citywide protests over the death of George Floyd, now ongoing for nearly two full weeks, have contributed to an increase in COVID cases. Cuomo has repeatedly urged any protest attendees to take advantage of one of the more than 240 testing sites now available across the five boroughs.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy also urged protest attendees to get tested. He himself did so for the second time this week after attending a rally for justice in his state over the weekend. New Jersey is set to enter its Stage 2 Monday, while Connecticut takes its next major steps just before Father's Day weekend.

It's now been 100 days since the first case of the coronavirus was confirmed in the tri-state area. News 4 looks back at the battle against the pandemic and revisits some of the people affected by the crisis. (Written, edited and produced by Linda Gaudino)

All of the reopenings around the tri-state come amid a local fight against COVID-19 that has lasted longer than 100 days. It may seem like a long time, especially to many residents who were or continue to be stuck primarily inside. But it's also a sobering reminder of how little time it has taken to lose tens of thousands of lives. The tri-state area has confirmed nearly 41,000 virus deaths since New York reported its first on March 14. The actual toll is likely much higher.

Nationally, more than 113,000 people have died from COVID-19. The United States topped a 2 million case milestone on Wednesday.