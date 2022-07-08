BERGEN COUNTY

Major Crimes Investigation Underway in Bergen County: What to Know

A report about multiple people on the scene with weapons came in around the same time as the 911 call about a disturbance at the home

Authorities are investigating an apparent shooting in New Jersey's Bergen County that left a man riddled with bullets, though prosecutors released few details on the circumstances in their initial update on Friday.

Cops responding to a 911 call about a disturbance -- and multiple people with weapons -- at a home on Center Street in Cresskill around 8 p.m. Thursday found a man shot multiple times. It wasn't clear where he was hit or by whom, but he was taken to a hospital, where he was said to be receiving treatment Friday, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors didn't elaborate further on the case other than to say that the Major Crimes Unit is investigating along with the Cresskill Police Department.

Chopper 4 still showed an active law enforcement presence at the scene early Friday.

