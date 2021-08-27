Major BQE Construction Starts Monday — And Drivers Should Prepare for Nightmare

Major construction gets underway on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway Monday, which is expected to create a monster headache for drivers to start the workweek.

The city's Department of Transportation is reducing the highway from three to two lanes in both directions from Atlantic Avenue to the Brooklyn Bridge, an effort officials say will improve safety thanks to new dedicated entrance and exit lanes, provide an adequate shoulder to minimize the impact of traffic incidents and reduce weight on the roadway, which they say could extend use another two decades.

Drivers should prepare for new traffic patterns, the city warns. And substantial delays on the BQE. Get real-time transit updates from all your key commute sources here.

The four-part plan focuses on preserving the span; executing immediate and ongoing maintenance; expanding monitoring and enforcement; and developing a long-term, community-based vision for the entire corridor to make it less reliant on large, diesel trucks, which will help with pollution.

It's not clear how long the entire project will last, nor how long drivers will be impacted by the worst delays as it gets underway. See full details on the project.