Mah Hits Subway Rider's Head With Hammer at Union Square Station: Police

New York City police are searching for a man who bashed another subway rider's head with a hammer on Saturday.

The suspect and the 44-year-old man allegedly got into an argument around 9 p.m. on the northbound platform of the Union Square subway station, according to the NYPD. When the victim wasn't looking, the suspect took out a hammer from his backpack and hit the victim in the back of this head.

The victim fell onto the train tracks and the suspect fled, police said. The straphanger was transported to Bellevue Hospital where he's recovering in stable condition.

Police released images of the suspect on Sunday. The MTA surveillance video shows the suspect wearing a white cap, a black t-shirt with white lettering in the front, black shorts and a blue backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).