A neon wonderland has popped up at Jones Beach State Park, Long Island, and you don't even need to get out of your car to enjoy it. The Magic of Lights Jones Beach is more-than-mile-long display of festive lights celebrating the joy of the holidays. The display features giant flashing candy canes, reindeer crossings and an a enchanting place called 'snowflake forest'.
The lights opened at Bay Parkway, Point Lookout on November 16 and run through December 30. The display is open daily, weather permitting, from dusk to 10 p.m. Monday to Thursday and dusk to 11 p.m. Friday to Sunday. Tickets are available on the Magic of Lights website -- $25 per car for a weekday, $30 for weekends.