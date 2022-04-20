Madame Tussauds New York Unveils Two Wax Figures of Latin Superstar Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny -- the award-winning Latin singer-songwriter --- was seeing double when he came face-to-face with himself in New York City!

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, better known as Bad Bunny, was present Tuesday when Madame Tussauds New York unveiled two new wax figures in his likeness.

One of the lifelike wax figures dons the artist's iconic all-silver look, including his floor-length silver jacket, from his 2020 Super Bowl performance, in which he shared the stage with Jennifer López, Shakira and J Balvin.

Meanwhile, the second wax figure is wearing the all-black outfit from Bad Bunny's WWE Royal Rumble performance, which is also featured in one of his music videos.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The most-streamed artist in the world on Spotify worked closely with Madame Tussauds studio artists to perfect his figures which feature Bad Bunny's signature pose.

According to the world-renowned wax museum, the wax in the silver ensemble will remain at the museum's Times Square location and the other will go to Madame Tussauds Orlando.

“Bad Bunny is one of the world’s biggest stars; his incredible vocal talent and skills as an entertainer have led to a massive fan base around the globe. The figures in Orlando and New York City will allow his faithful fans to get up close and personal with him in a way that’s only possible at Madame Tussauds,” said Madame Tussauds Head of Marketing, Matthew Clarkson.